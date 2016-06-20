What time is Russia v Wales' Euro 2016 match on TV?
Watch the final match of Group B live on ITV4 and S4C
Published: Monday, 20 June 2016 at 2:43 pm
Live Euro 2016 football on TV: Russia v Wales
7.15pm ITV4 (kick-off 8pm), Monday 20 June
Wales may have lost to England last week, but could still finish the group stages top of Group B if results go their way. Russia have been a disaster both on and off the pitch in this tournament, but Chris Coleman's side will still need to be top of their game if they are to secure a vital three points.
Remember, Welsh fans can also watch the game live on Welsh language channel S4C from 7.30pm. If you're watching in Wales, the match will be on the main ITV channel, with the England game on ITV2.
