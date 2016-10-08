It hasn't been the best year for the England team, so let's hope they turn things around when they take on Malta in the latest Group F encounter at Wembley Stadium.

This will be the Three Lions' first game under interim manager Gareth Southgate – usually the man who oversees the under-21s – following Sam Allardyce's corruption scandal and shock departure last month. Malta were beaten 5-1 by Scotland last month, so this match shouldn't be too taxing for the home team, but their upcoming trip to Slovenia on Wednesday should be a greater test as to whether things are looking up after a disastrous Euro 2016. With commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.