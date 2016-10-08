What time is England v Malta on TV today?
Everything you need to know about the World Cup qualifier played at Wembley stadium later today
It hasn't been the best year for the England team, so let's hope they turn things around when they take on Malta in the latest Group F encounter at Wembley Stadium.
This will be the Three Lions' first game under interim manager Gareth Southgate – usually the man who oversees the under-21s – following Sam Allardyce's corruption scandal and shock departure last month. Malta were beaten 5-1 by Scotland last month, so this match shouldn't be too taxing for the home team, but their upcoming trip to Slovenia on Wednesday should be a greater test as to whether things are looking up after a disastrous Euro 2016. With commentary by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle.