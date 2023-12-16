What channel is West Ham v Wolves Premier League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

The West Midlands side have taken seven points from their last three games at Molineux, but have lost three on the bounce away from home, which is an issue that Gary O’Neil will be keen to solve as he aims to lead them into the top half of the table.

Wolves will be looking to put an end to their recent struggles on the road when they head to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on Sunday.

It could well be a good time to visit the Hammers, too, after their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Fulham last weekend.

David Moyes’s team fell apart at Craven Cottage – bringing an end to a six-game unbeaten run that included five wins, and leaving some supporters calling for a change in the dugout.

That may be a little premature, but those voices will get louder still if Wolves can put right their away form on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Wolves on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Wolves?

West Ham v Wolves will take place on Sunday 17th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Wolves kick-off time

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot also listen to the game online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch West Ham v Wolves in the USA

You can watch West Ham v Wolves live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

West Ham v Wolves odds

