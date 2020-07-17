The Hammers head into this clash having just smashed rock-bottom Norwich 4-0 with all four goals going to Michail Antonio.

But Watford have also struck top form at just the right time, with back-to-back wins against Norwich and Newcastle.

Fans of both sides will be praying for a win here but a draw could well be on the cards, as neither manager can afford defeat at this stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Watford game on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Watford on TV?

West Ham v Watford will take place on Friday 17th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Watford will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only live Premier League game being played on Friday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Watford online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Ham v Watford odds

bet365 odds: West Ham (11/8) Draw (2/1) Watford (9/4)*

West Ham v Watford team news

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass remains a doubt for this game with a back injury that has kept the Scot out all summer, while Felipe Anderson hasn’t played in almost a month because of a thigh problem.

Manager David Moyes could draft Andriy Yarmolenko back into the XI, while Sebastian Haller will probably again start on the bench.

Watford: Troy Deeney is a worry after picking up a knee injury in the 2-1 win over Newcastle last time out.

Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat will all miss the game, while Andre Gray may get a start if Deeney is ruled out.

Our prediction: West Ham v Watford

This is set to be a tense game on Friday night as defeat could spell disaster for either side.

Don’t be surprised if it starts off cagey and goalscoring chances are hard to come by.

The match looks set to be a draw unless an individual can pull off something spectacular. All eyes are therefore on Antonio and, if he plays, Deeney.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-0 Watford

(Draw 0-0: 17/2 at Bet365)

