  What channel is West Ham v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
West Ham host Sheffield United in Monday evening’s early kick off live on TV and online

West Ham v Sheffield United

Published:

West Ham will hope to get back to scoring ways against Sheffield United on Monday after going 217 minutes without finding the net.

The Hammers drew 0-0 with another relegation-threatened side Fulham the weekend before last, and then went toe-to-toe with Manchester United over 120 minutes in the FA Cup, only to lose 1-0 in extra time.

David Moyes still has aspirations of firing West Ham to European football next season and they are in the chase for a top-five finish with 15 Premier League fixtures remaining.

Sheffield United, however, are in the best run of form all season, with two wins from their past four league outings.

They may still be rooted to the foot of the table but boss Chris Wilder will hope to spring a surprise here, so don’t expect the visitors to wilt under the London Stadium lights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Sheffield United on TV?

West Ham v Sheffield United will take place on Monday 15th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information. 

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Newcastle, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday evening.

What TV channel is West Ham v Sheffield United on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Sheffield United team news

West Ham: Moyes hopes to have Michail Antonio and Fabian Gonzalez back in the XI for Monday night, although the pair face late fitness tests. Issa Diop was subbed off in the loss to Manchester United with a head injury but should be OK to feature here.

There is less optimism over Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph being fit.

Sheffield United: George Baldock and Enda Stevens missed Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Bristol City but the pair should be fit here.

Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell and Sander Berge are sidelined.

West Ham v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (4/6) Draw (11/4) Sheffield United (17/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Sheffield United

Sheffield United have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks but that is unlikely to be enough to overcome West Ham here.

The Hammers look set to kick on from two disappointing results and we can expect Jesse Lingard to shine here, alongside the likes of Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

Defensively West Ham are susceptible to a blip at times but over the course of 90 minutes they are sure to unlock this Blades back line on multiple occasions.

Our prediction: West Ham 3-1 Sheffield United (16/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

