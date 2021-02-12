What channel is West Ham v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham will hope to get back to scoring ways against Sheffield United on Monday after going 217 minutes without finding the net.

The Hammers drew 0-0 with another relegation-threatened side Fulham the weekend before last, and then went toe-to-toe with Manchester United over 120 minutes in the FA Cup, only to lose 1-0 in extra time.

David Moyes still has aspirations of firing West Ham to European football next season and they are in the chase for a top-five finish with 15 Premier League fixtures remaining.

Sheffield United, however, are in the best run of form all season, with two wins from their past four league outings.

They may still be rooted to the foot of the table but boss Chris Wilder will hope to spring a surprise here, so don’t expect the visitors to wilt under the London Stadium lights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Sheffield United on TV?

West Ham v Sheffield United will take place on Monday 15th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Newcastle, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday evening.

What TV channel is West Ham v Sheffield United on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 5:30pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Sheffield United online

West Ham v Sheffield United team news

West Ham: Moyes hopes to have Michail Antonio and Fabian Gonzalez back in the XI for Monday night, although the pair face late fitness tests. Issa Diop was subbed off in the loss to Manchester United with a head injury but should be OK to feature here.

There is less optimism over Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph being fit.

Sheffield United: George Baldock and Enda Stevens missed Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Bristol City but the pair should be fit here.

Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell and Sander Berge are sidelined.

West Ham v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Sheffield United

Sheffield United have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks but that is unlikely to be enough to overcome West Ham here.

The Hammers look set to kick on from two disappointing results and we can expect Jesse Lingard to shine here, alongside the likes of Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

Defensively West Ham are susceptible to a blip at times but over the course of 90 minutes they are sure to unlock this Blades back line on multiple occasions.

Our prediction: West Ham 3-1 Sheffield United (16/1 at bet365)

