Kostas Fortounis's strike and Rodinei's deflected effort had the Hammers behind at half-time before Lucas Paquetá's late consolation.

West Ham have won their other two games in the Europa League, though, so they top Group A on goal difference ahead of Freiburg at the halfway point in proceedings, while Olympiakos are two points behind.

Pressure is building on David Moyes, however, after last Saturday's loss at Brentford made it four defeats from their last five games in all competitions, and the West Ham boss will be hoping captain Kurt Zouma is fit to play after missing the Bees match.

Olympiakos need to win to stand a realistic chance of topping Group A - and avoiding the play-off round for runners-up - but Diego Martínez's side make the trip to London following a 4-2 defeat to PAOK in the Greek Super League last Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Olympiakos on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Olympiakos?

West Ham v Olympiakos will take place on Thursday 9th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Olympiakos kick-off time

West Ham v Olympiakos will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Olympiakos on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Olympiakos online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to West Ham v Olympiakos on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Olympiakos odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (4/6) Draw (3/1C) Olympiakos (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.