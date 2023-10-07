An absentee list that includes the likes of Sven Botman, Joelinton, and Anthony Gordon means Howe's options are a little limited for the trip to the London Stadium, where West Ham have won every game this season bar a defeat to Man City.

The Hammers sit one point and one place above the visitors in seventh after a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign led by the brilliant Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse - one of the signings of the summer.

It's an even tighter turnaround for West Ham, as they travelled to Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday evening, but they will not be short of motivation as Sunday's game offers them a chance to make a statement against one of the sides expected to compete for the top four this term as they look to showcase their own Champions League credentials.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Newcastle?

West Ham v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 8th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Newcastle kick-off time

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a West Ham v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to West Ham v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch West Ham v Newcastle in the USA

You can watch West Ham v Newcastle live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (11/5) Draw (14/5) Newcastle (11/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.