What channel is West Ham v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Premier League’s two stand-out teams collide in east London on Sunday as West Ham host fellow high-fliers Leicester.

The Hammers began the weekend fourth in the table and have just eight Premier League fixtures to secure Champions League football for next season – a feat few fans would have believed possible just three months ago.

Leicester, meanwhile, are battling Manchester United for second spot in the table but defeat to leaders Manchester City last time out means they are in danger of being caught by the Hammers and Chelsea.

West Ham sensationally beat Leicester 3-0 at the King Power earlier this season and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will be wary of them suffering a similar fate here.

David Moyes, meanwhile, has perfected his brand of contained football with quick-fire attacks and the likes of Tomas Soucek and Jesse Lingard could cause havoc.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Leicester on TV?

West Ham v Leicester will take place on Sunday 11th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Leicester will kick off at 2:05pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Leicester team news

West Ham: Michail Antonio is the big injury worry for West Ham and there is concern he could miss this tie with a hamstring problem.

However, both Lingard and Soucek are expected to be fit for Sunday. Moyes is without Declan Rice, Darren Randolph and Andriy Yarmolenko, while this game likely comes a week too soon for Angelo Ogbonna.

Leicester: James Maddison played 18 minutes as a substitute against Manchester City last weekend and could step up to start here.

However, Harvey Barnes is still out until May, while Rodgers is waiting on updates on Caglar Soyuncu and Cengiz Under.

West Ham v Leicester odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Leicester

The loss of Antonio could greatly impact on West Ham’s attacking threat here but Lingard will hope to inspire their attack even without the main man. West Ham’s core of Soucek and Mark Noble has worked wonders this spring, and it will be the job of Wilfred Ndidi to combat it.

Leicester have plenty of attacking threat in Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans – but can they break down a resolute Hammers defence?

This game will be won and lost in the midfield, while a draw is certainly not out of the question.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-2 Leicester (14/1 at bet365)

