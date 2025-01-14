The Spaniard was backed significantly in the summer transfer window, but he never managed to win over the West Ham fan base and leaves them in a disappointing 14th.

It's a tough league opener for Lopetegui's replacement, and Potter faces a quick turnaround as he looks to ready his side for the visit of a Fulham team that have become very tough to beat.

The West Londoners have lost just one of their last 12 games, a run that stretches all the way back to October, and includes wins over both Chelsea and Brighton as well as draws against Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Marco Silva's men have climbed to ninth in the table as a result, and have hopes of challenging for the European spots in the second half of the season.

They're five points short of fifth place and six back from fourth ahead of the midweek slate of fixtures – a gap they'll hope to cut at the London Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Fulham on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Fulham?

West Ham v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 14th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Fulham kick-off time

West Ham v Fulham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream West Ham v Fulham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is West Ham v Fulham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

