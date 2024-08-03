The Eagles beat the Old Gold by the same scoreline on Thursday - with Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Asher Agbinone finding the back of the net - and will lift the cup if they avoid defeat.

Crystal Palace were strengthened by the return of Adam Wharton for the Wolves win, although Oliver Glasner's squad remains short on numbers, as Jean-Philippe Mateta is at the Olympics, while Eberechi Eze, Marc Guéhi, Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz are unlikely to feature in the wake of their international exploits.

West Ham welcomed Lucas Paquetá to their training camp earlier this week following the Brazilian's busy summer playing at Copa America, but the attacking midfielder might have to wait to make his first pre-season appearance.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Crystal Palace?

West Ham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 4th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

West Ham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12am.

What TV channel is West Ham v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream West Ham v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

West Ham fans in the UK will also be able to tune in to West Ham v Crystal Palace online via West Ham TV. A one-off match pass can be purchased for £4.99.

Crystal Palace supporters in the UK will also be able to tune in to West Ham v Crystal Palace online via Palace TV+. A pre-season bundle costs £19.99 and an annual subscription is priced at £32.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.