David Moyes's five-year tenure at West Ham is over, with his replacement, Lopetegui, who was backed significantly over the summer, making a steady start to the new campaign.

Defeats to Aston Villa and Man City were perhaps to be expected, while the East Londoners have beaten Crystal Palace and drawn with Fulham.

The opening weeks of the season have been something of a teething process for Maresca, but seven points from four Premier League games, against Man City, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, represents a decent return.

There's good news from the training ground for Chelsea as well, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernández, Malo Gusto and Roméo Lavia all back in training ahead of Saturday lunchtime's trip across the capital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

West Ham v Chelsea kick-off time

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to West Ham v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

