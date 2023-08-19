David Moyes's side are still adapting to life without Declan Rice but have now landed his successor in James Ward-Prowse, who is in line to make his debut against the Blues.

This weekend looks set to be the first sighting of Moisés Caicedo as a Chelsea player after they won the race for the £111m midfielder, who will surely come straight into the line-up as Mauricio Pochettino looks to follow up last weekend's 1-1 draw with Liverpool by securing his maiden victory at the helm.

If last season's meetings are anything to go by, there should be no shortage of drama and controversy in East London on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 20th August 2023.

West Ham v Chelsea kick-off time

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

West Ham v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (3/1) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (10/11)*

