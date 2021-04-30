What channel is West Brom v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom are running out of Premier League fixtures to save their top-flight status this spring and could soon be relegated to the Championship, even if they beat Wolves on Monday night.

The Baggies’ recent upturn in form – which has seen them earn seven points from a possible 12 – hasn’t been enough to lift them higher than their current position of 19th.

Monday sees Sam Allardyce’s side welcome Wolves to the Hawthorns, and West Brom are no doubt eyeing this as an opportunity to claim three valuable points and keep alive their flickering hopes of a remarkable comeback from the brink.

Wolves were humiliated 4-0 at home to Burnley last time out and that display will give the Baggies confidence they can take a win off Nuno Espirito Santos’ team too.

Indeed, Albion secured a 3-2 victory at Molineux back in January and doing the league double over their neighbours would certainly be welcomed in Allardyce’s dug out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Wolves on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Wolves on TV?

West Brom v Wolves will take place on Monday 3rd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Wolves will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Brom v Wolves team news

West Brom: Branislav Ivanovic remains injured and may not make another appearance for the Baggies this season.

Allardyce has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from and could keep the same XI that earned a draw with Aston Villa last time out.

Wolves: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Pedro Neto and Fernando Marcal are long-term absentees at Wolves.

However, there is hope that Nuno will have Joao Moutinho back from an ankle injury to feature here.

West Brom v Wolves odds

Our prediction: West Brom v Wolves

West Brom have given their survival scrap a real good go this spring but it’s come too late to save them. The Baggies are all-but relegated yet Allardyce won’t take defeat lying down – starting with Monday’s fixture.

While Wolves are languishing in mid-table, with little to play for and nursing a number of injuries, West Brom are starting to look like a proper Allardyce side.

Expect Mbaye Diagne, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Callum Robinson and Matheus Pereira to maintain the threat level at the Hawthorns here. Wolves will likely sit deep and soak up the pressure, but may struggle to create opportunities themselves.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-0 Wolves (17/2 at bet365)

