Jose Mourinho’s men face West Brom just three days after playing at Ludogorets in the Europa League group stage.

And Sunday’s hosts could prove tricky for Spurs, with West Brom seeking a first Premier League victory of this campaign.

The newly-promoted Baggies currently sit in the relegation zone and may struggle to handle Spurs’ impactful attack here.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Tottenham on TV?

West Brom v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 8th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Tottenham on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream West Brom v Tottenham online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

West Brom v Tottenham team news

West Brom: Dara O'Shea may be available for selection on Sunday as he pushes to recover from a foot injury.

However, neither Sam Field nor Hal Robson-Kanu will be able to return until after November’s international break.

Tottenham: Japhet Tanganga is the only absentee through injury for Spurs, yet Mourinho may jig his team around from the one that played Ludogorets on Thursday.

Gareth Bale could get the nod alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, although Eric Lamela will be pushing for a start once again.

Our prediction: West Brom v Tottenham

West Brom have laboured for goals so far this season and while their defence has been reasonably steadfast – especially compared to other relegation-threatened teams – it is not expected to hold against Spurs.

With Bale, Kane and Son available for Mourinho, it’s hard to see the Baggies keeping a clean sheet here.

Their only real chance of pinching a point is in the form of Robson-Kanu, who manager Slaven Bilic will hope passes a fitness test. And even if the Welshman does feature, it could be a long day for the hosts.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-3 Tottenham

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.