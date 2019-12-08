Slaven Bilic will be delighted with his side’s resilience in grinding out wins, with a 4-1 hammering of play-off hopefuls Bristol City nestled in a run of five victories.

Swansea’s own bid for automatic promotion has taken a hit in recent weeks after going for games without a win.

The Swans will be desperate to rediscover their magic touch, but the Hawthorns has not been a charitable ground for visitors in 2019/20 so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Swansea game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Swansea?

West Brom v Swansea will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 8th December 2019.

How to watch West Brom v Swansea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom have been narrowly grinding out the wins, but that is essential for any side aiming to secure promotion from the merciless Championship.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin have brought plenty of joy to Bilic lately and will be relied on to inspire another victory here, though Swansea certainly won’t make life easy for the Baggies.

Prediction: West Brom 2-1 Swansea