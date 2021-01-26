What channel is West Brom v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City have been purring along in their Premier League fixtures, picking up big victories without suffering a scratch, and appear to be the new favourites for the crown despite not sitting in the top spot.

City are in stunning form and can pile pressure on rivals Manchester United by overtaking them with a win over relegation-battling West Brom tonight.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted to see Phil Foden stepping up once again to lead his team and, with big injuries among the side, he can expect to be given another chance to shine.

West Brom are still a long, long way from looking like a team who will remain in the Premier League beyond their first season back, but with other sides around them being hauled closer to danger, their hopes continue to remain alive.

They can expect an onslaught at the Hawthorns tonight but will take heart from some recent encouraging performances and hope to dig deep against elite opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Man City on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Man City on TV?

West Brom v Man City will take place on Tuesday 26th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.

What TV channel is West Brom v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream West Brom v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Brom v Man City team news

West Brom predicted XI: Johnstone, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs, Livermore, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Pereira, Gallagher, Robinson.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Sterling, Torres, Foden.

Our prediction: West Brom v Man City

The Premier League was built for match-ups like Pep Guardiola v Sam Allardyce – two managers with vastly different career paths, yet both immensely successful in achieving their goals.

Guardiola has praised his counterpart in the press this week for his ability to guide teams away from relegation, but City won’t make it easy for Allardyce to move a step closer to achieving that feat this evening.

Even without Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, City boast a carousel of rotating midfielders, each highly capable of scoring goals and winning matches.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-3 Man City

