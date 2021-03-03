What channel is West Brom v Everton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom and Everton will both be hoping to take three vital points from Thursday’s Premier League meeting at The Hawthorns.

Advertisement

Sam Allardyce’s Albion find themselves nine points from safety and will need to start picking up wins ahead of a key run of Premier League fixtures which sees them face Newcastle and Crystal Palace in the coming weeks.

West Brom also head into this one on the back of their best form to date in 2020/21, and are unbeaten in their last three league games.

As for Everton, a victory for the Merseyside unit would see them jump into the top four, at least temporarily, with Liverpool v Chelsea kicking off a few hours later.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will once again hope that Richarlison can fire them to three points – the Brazilian has netted in each of their last three outings, including Monday’s win over Southampton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Man City on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is West Brom v Everton on TV?

West Brom v Everton will take place on Thursday 4th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Everton will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Chelsea, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Brom v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm .

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

West Brom v Everton team news

West Brom predicted XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Pereira, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Diagne.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Davies, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

West Brom v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Brom (16/5) Draw (5/2) Everton (17/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Brom v Everton

A few weeks ago, this may have seemed like a straightforward affair, but West Brom’s recent upsurge in form means they’re not to be taken lightly at the moment.

On top of that, Everton have come unstuck against the sides near the foot of the table in recent months, dropping points to Fulham and Newcastle.

Both teams have also looked sturdy at the back in their last few outings and shooting opportunities are likely to be at a premium at The Hawthorns, even with the lively Richarlison on show for the visitors.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-0 Everton (17/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.