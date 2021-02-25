What channel is West Brom v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton’s recent resurgence that saw them pull away from the relegation zone has hit the buffers in the past few weeks, as Graham Potter takes his troops to West Brom on Saturday seeking a first win in three Premier League fixtures.

The Seagulls lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Monday night to trigger slight nerves that their survival scrap is not complete just yet.

Fulham sit four points off 16th-placed Brighton, while West Brom are cut further back and are 13 points away from survival.

However, back-to-back draws have at least got Sam Allardyce’s squad dreaming of an unlikely fightback from the drop.

These sides drew 1-1 when they met back in October. A repeat result probably isn’t enough for the Baggies as their fixtures begin to dry up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Brighton on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Brighton on TV?

West Brom v Brighton will take place on Saturday 27th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

West Brom v Brighton team news

West Brom: Allardyce is unlikely to have Kieran Gibbs back fit for this encounter, while Robert Snodgrass is rated 50/50 following a bruised knee.

Semi Ajayi is suspended for this fixture, which is likely to see Ainsley Maitland-Niles once again start behind striker Mbaye Diagne.

Brighton: Potter is waiting on fitness updates for both Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster.

However, Florin Andone and Solomon March are both ruled out of this clash. Adam Lallana could come into the midfield, while Danny Welbeck may earn a start.

West Brom v Brighton odds

Our prediction: West Brom v Brighton

West Brom are in desperate need of a victory. Despite earning draws in their last two games, it’s three points that are required here.

But Brighton are unlikely to surrender this game. Potter has a trusted defence that should be able to handle the middling attacking threat that West Brom possess.

Indeed, the visitors should have little problem at the back and this tie will be decided on how their attack shapes up against Allardyce’s defence. A draw seems inevitable.

Our prediction: West Brom 0-0 Brighton (15/2 at bet365)

