To make matters worse for West Brom, top scorer Dwight Gayle was sent off in the dying minutes of the opening leg for a challenge on the goalkeeper.

Both teams enjoyed strong form to end the season and fans can expect a crackling encounter as they battle for a place at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Aston Villa on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Aston Villa?

West Brom v Aston Villa will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 14th May 2019.

How to watch West Brom v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:30pm) and Main Event (from 7:45pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

West Brom go into the second-leg hamstrung thanks to Gayle’s needless red card.

The game will still be a tight battle, but the lack of Gayle may have robbed the Baggies of that match-winning moment that could make all the difference tonight.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Aston Villa

