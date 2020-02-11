Derek McInnes will be desperate for Sam Cosgrove to rediscover his lethal touch against a side who have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the division.

Hamilton are winless in four – including three defeats – and are very much the underdogs on their own turf for this match-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Aberdeen game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Hamilton v Aberdeen?

Hamilton v Aberdeen will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

What channel is Hamilton v Aberdeen?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Hamilton v Aberdeen

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Football is a game of fine margins, and a simple strike in each of Aberdeen's last few games would've produced a terrific run of wins to nil.

Of course, that is much easier to type than to produce on the field, but against Hamilton, the Dons have a good opportunity to find their feet again.

Advertisement

Prediction: Hamilton 0-1 Aberdeen