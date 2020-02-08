They sit just two points above the drop-zone and face a Watford side who could draw level with them in the table with maximum points in this one.

Nigel Pearson's stunning start to life with the Hornets has subsided but he will back his players to regain their touch and pick up the points required to save their skins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Watford game on TV and online.

What time is Brighton v Watford?

Brighton v Watford will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 8th February 2020.

What channel is Brighton v Watford?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Brighton v Watford

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Brighton – like other teams around them – simply don't possess a reliable goalscorer, a player who will routinely finish off the majority of chances that fall into his path.

Watford may also lack an elite goalscorer, but in Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu, they boast match-winners.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Watford