The hosts are also unbeaten on home soil in all competitions in 2024/25, and can take pride from the fact they took Premier League outfit Leicester City to penalties in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday evening.

Colchester could prove a tough nut to crack, however, as the 11th-placed visitors are unbeaten in their last four league games.

U's striker Lyle Taylor bagged a brace in last Saturday's 3-0 thumping of Tranmere Rovers - the first of which was his 100th EFL goal - and the summer signing will be hoping to net for the third game on the spin.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Walsall v Colchester on TV and online.

Best players in the world | Best players of all time

When is Walsall v Colchester?

Walsall v Colchester will take place on Saturday 28th September 2024.



Walsall v Colchester kick-off time

Walsall v Colchester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Walsall v Colchester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Walsall v Colchester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Walsall v Colchester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Essex.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio, FM 95.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Essex is available on DAB radio, FM 95.3 MHz and 103.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Walsall v Colchester odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Walsall (10/11) Draw (13/5) Colchester (11/4)*

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.