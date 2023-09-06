However, Page's side then lost 4-2 at home against Armenia before losing 2-0 in Turkey during the last international break.

Wales will be hoping their friendly against South Korea will be perfect preparation to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track, with Aaron Ramsey and co facing Latvia on Monday night.

Son Heung-min and his South Korea team-mates will face Wales in Cardiff on Thursday night before going up against Saudi Arabia in a friendly at Newcastle's St James' Park on Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v South Korea on TV and online.

When is Wales v South Korea?

Wales v South Korea will take place on Thursday 7th September 2023.

Wales v South Korea kick-off time

Wales v South Korea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v South Korea on?

You can watch the game live on on S4C in Wales.

How to live stream Wales v South Korea online

Viaplay, formerly Premier Sports, customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

Fans can also tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer. The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Wales v South Korea odds

