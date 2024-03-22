David Brooks set Wales on the path to a 4-1 victory in the semi-finals against Finland with a third-minute nerve-settler.

Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson notched either side of Teemu Pukki for the visitors, before Dan James rubber-stamped the victory with a late fourth.

Boss Rob Page will be determined for his men to produce a massive, steely performance against the Poles, who thrashed 10-man Estonia 5-1 in their semi-final. Keeping Robert Lewandowski quiet will be Wales's primary aim.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Poland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Wales v Poland?

Wales v Poland will take place on Tuesday 26th March 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v Poland kick-off time

Wales v Poland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Poland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Viaplay Sports 1 and S4C.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Wales v Poland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription, while the game is also available online via BBC iPlayer or S4C.

Listen to Wales v Poland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wales v Poland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (17/10) Draw (19/10) Poland (15/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.