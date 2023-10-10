Wales's last outing came in Latvia in September, as Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks netted in a 2-0 victory. That win left Page's side in fourth in Group D, however, they're just three points behind leaders Croatia.

The Dragons have a real chance of securing a spot at Euro 2024 next summer, however, Sunday night's clash against Croatia is crucial.

Gibraltar will focus on their qualifier against Republic of Ireland on Monday night after the Wales friendly, with Roy Chipolina's side still searching for their first point. They've played five, lost five and conceded 17 without scoring.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Gibraltar on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Wales v Gibraltar?

Wales v Gibraltar will take place on Wednesday 11th October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wales v Gibraltar kick-off time

Wales v Gibraltar will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Gibraltar on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports. You can also watch the match on S4C in Wales.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Wales v Gibraltar online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Fans can also tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer. The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to Wales v Gibraltar on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wales v Gibraltar odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (1/25) Draw (14/1) Gibraltar (50/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.