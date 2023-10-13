Wales are only three points from second place Croatia but now know that, effectively, they'll have to beat the visitors this weekend and then hope they slip up in the final qualifiers in November.

Their dreams of making it to next summer's tournament through automatic qualification are still alive but given the Croats are arguably the best side in Group D, it's far from ideal to be competing with them for the final place.

Next month, things will be out of their hands but on Sunday, they have the chance to take a significant step toward Germany 2024, which should make for quite the atmosphere at the Cardiff City Stadium.

When is Wales v Croatia?

Wales v Croatia will take place on Sunday 15th October 2023.

Wales v Croatia kick-off time

Wales v Croatia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Croatia on?

You can watch the game live on Welsh language channel S4C from 7:15pm.

Alternatively, you can catch the match live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:35pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Wales v Croatia online

You can also live stream the game via S4C or BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Wales v Croatia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or BBC Radio Cymru.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Cymru are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Wales v Croatia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (14/5) Draw (12/5) Croatia (1/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

