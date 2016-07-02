Wales and Belgium show how football fans should behave with post-match guard of honour
There were high-fives, handshakes and hugs between opposing supporters after Wales's historic 3-1 quarter-final win - a fantastic antidote to the violence that marred the early stages of Euro 2016
The early stages of Euro 2016 were marred by violence between rival groups of fans, which threatened to suck much of the fun out of the tournament. But following a historic 3-1 win for Wales over Belgium in Friday night's quarter-final, the two countries have done a huge amount to restore our faith in humanity and football supporters.
This video taken at Lille train station following the match shows how Belgian fans formed a kind of guard of honour for the victors, applauding them as they walked through, while the Welsh reciprocated with high fives, handshakes and hugs.
Nice touch: #bel fans giving their #wal counterparts a guard of honour at Lille train station #EURO2016 pic.twitter.com/go7j65S5aG
— Alexander Britton (@adbritton) July 1, 2016
For anyone looking for an example of what sport should be all about, here it is...