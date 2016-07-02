The early stages of Euro 2016 were marred by violence between rival groups of fans, which threatened to suck much of the fun out of the tournament. But following a historic 3-1 win for Wales over Belgium in Friday night's quarter-final, the two countries have done a huge amount to restore our faith in humanity and football supporters.

This video taken at Lille train station following the match shows how Belgian fans formed a kind of guard of honour for the victors, applauding them as they walked through, while the Welsh reciprocated with high fives, handshakes and hugs.