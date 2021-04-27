What channel is Villarreal v Arsenal Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will come up against former manager Unai Emery when the club faces Villarreal in the first leg of the Europa semi-finals this week.

The 49-year-old was dismissed as Gunners manager in November 2019. Meanwhile, his replacement Mikel Arteta is hoping for a second trophy in as many years, following FA Cup success last summer.

Arsenal is one of two English sides involved in Europa League fixtures this week, and could face old foes Manchester United in the final of the competition.

Standing in their way is Villarreal, a side Arsenal has never lost to. In fact they eliminated them from the Champions League in 2006 and 2009.

The Yellow Submarine was beaten 2-1 by Barcelona at the weekend and is currently seventh in La Liga, meaning Villarreal’s spot in Europe is not secured for next season.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Villarreal v Arsenal on TV?

Villarreal v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 29th April 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Villarreal v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Europa League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Roma, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Villarreal v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Villarreal v Arsenal online

Villarreal v Arsenal team news

Villarreal: Vicente Iborra is the only real injury concern heading into this clash, with Emery likely to name a similar XI that started at the weekend against Barcelona.

There are plenty of former Premier League payers in Villarreal’s ranks, including Juan Foyth, Ramiro Funes Mori, Alberto Moreno, Etienne Capoue and ex-Gunner Francis Coquelin.

Arsenal: Attackers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both doubts, but could return to training this week. Eddie Nketiah started up front against Everton last time out and may be deployed again as a lone striker.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are definitely missing with injuries, and Granit Xhaka filled in at left-back in the latter’s absence last week.

Villarreal v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Villarreal v Arsenal

Both sides have been inconsistent this season and neither club is in particularly good form.

Villarreal’s real strength comes from its attacking duo of Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer and, given Arsenal’s instability at the back, the Spaniards might just be able to pounce on the English team’s shortcomings.

Emery’s men have won 11 of their 12 Europa League games this season and the former Gunners boss might just get one over on his old employers this week.

Our prediction: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

