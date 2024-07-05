Venezuela's former Premier League striker Salomón Rondón has rolled back the years with a couple of goals and he will be hoping to add to his tally against Canada, who fought their way through a tricky group to finish second behind Argentina.

The Canucks - managed by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch - have kept clean sheets in their last two games and will hope to make it a hat-trick to continue their adventure on their Copa America debut.

The winner will face reigning champions Argentina or Ecuador in the semi-finals at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey next week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Venezuela v Canada on TV and online.

When is Venezuela v Canada?

Venezuela v Canada will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

Venezuela v Canada kick-off time

Venezuela v Canada will kick off at 2am.

What TV channel is Venezuela v Canada on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Venezuela v Canada online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

