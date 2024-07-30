Eddie Howe's side kicked off their pre-season schedule with a 2-0 victory against Championship club Hull City last Saturday, with last season's top scorer Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy on target.

The Newcastle squad is not at full strength for the trip, however, as Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are long-term injury absentees, while Bruno Guimarães and Kieran Trippier are on holiday after their exploits at Copa America and Euro 2024 respectively.

Urawa Reds will have match fitness on their side as they are in the middle of the J1 League campaign, although a run of two wins from their last 11 matches in all competitions means they are in poor form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Urawa Reds v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Urawa Reds v Newcastle?

Urawa Reds v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

Urawa Reds v Newcastle kick-off time

Urawa Reds v Newcastle will kick off at 11:30am.

What TV channel is Urawa Reds v Newcastle on?

Urawa Reds v Newcastle will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Urawa Reds v Newcastle online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Urawa Reds v Newcastle on NUFC TV.

A pass to watch all of Newcastle's pre-season fixtures on NUFC TV costs £24.95, £14.99 for MAGS members or £8.99 for MAGS+ members.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

