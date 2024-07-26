With Clement expected to compete with Celtic and others on all three domestic fronts, and key Champions League qualifiers to come early next month, the Belgian coach will be desperate to see his side make a strong start to the new season.

Though results are not the priority in friendlies, the Ibrox outfit would no doubt love to get a win under their belts ahead of the Tynecastle trip on the back of defeats to Ajax, Man Utd and, particularly, League One side Birmingham City.

Saturday's Bundesliga opposition should provide Rangers with a good test ahead of what looks set to be an interesting campaign.

Having finished fourth in 2022/23 as the German top flight's surprise package, Union Berlin slipped back down to 15th last season, but will now be looking to bounce back.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Union Berlin v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Union Berlin v Rangers?

Union Berlin v Rangers will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Union Berlin v Rangers kick-off time

Union Berlin v Rangers will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Union Berlin v Rangers on?

Union Berlin v Rangers will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Union Berlin v Rangers online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Union Berlin v Rangers on RangersTV.

You can also watch the match on RangersTV for £5.99 or buy a pass to catch Rangers' remaining pre-season games for £11.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

