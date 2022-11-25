Jalel Kadri's men frustrated Denmark on Tuesday and fully deserved their point at the Education City Stadium. A bit of added quality could have seen them upset the Danes and secure all three points.

Tunisia continue their World Cup campaign on Saturday against Australia following their impressive draw against Denmark.

Australia come into this one on the back of their 4-1 hammering against France on Tuesday night.

The Socceroos started brilliantly and opened the scoring after nine minutes through Craig Goodwin, but the World Cup holders turned it on and scored twice in each half.

Tunisia and Australia will see this match as a must-win as both try to get out of Group D with likely winners France.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tunisia v Australia on TV and online.

When is Tunisia v Australia?

Tunisia v Australia will take place on Saturday 26th November 2022.

Tunisia v Australia kick-off time

Tunisia v Australia will kick off at 10am.

What TV channel is Tunisia v Australia on?

Tunisia v Australia will be shown on BBC One with live coverage from 9:45am.

How to live stream Tunisia v Australia online

You can also live stream the Tunisia v Australia game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Tunisia v Australia referee

The referee for Tunisia v Australia has been confirmed as Daniel Siebert of Germany.

Tunisia v Australia team news

Tunisia predicted line-up: Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Ben Slimane, Msakni, Jebali.

Australia predicted line-up: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke.

Tunisia v Australia odds

Tunisia v Australia prediction

Both sides will fancy their chances of picking up all three points. Tunisia were stubborn against Denmark and could have nicked a goal, while Australia scored and hit the post against France.

The result could depend on who's willing to throw more bodies forward and take risks when attacking. Expect a tightly-contested game.

Our prediction: Tunisia 1-1 Australia (11/2 at bet365)

