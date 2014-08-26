Transfer rumours: Arturo Vidal set to join Manchester United from Juventus
The midfielder's £32 million signing could see Man Utd's shopping spree hit over £200 million
THE STORY Unsatisfied with the signing of Real Madrid’s Angel Di Maria, Manchester United are looking to end one of the most discussed transfer sagas of the summer by completing a £34m bid for Juventus’ Arturo Vidal.
Vidal has been on United’s radar for some time and manager Louis Van Gaal is keen on luring the Chilean midfielder, despite major injury concerns surrounding the player’s right knee.
TRUTH RATING 5/10 Having suffered the Red Devils’ worst start to a season in 20 years, who can blame Van Gaal for breaking the bank in what could become a £200m transfer frenzy over two years?
Vidal’s aspiration to become a Premier League player has, until now, been restricted by both his physical condition and Juventus’ stubborn approach to transfer business.
However, with United prepared to offer the sky-high asking price, all that truly separates Vidal from Old Trafford is a successful medical at United’s training facility, Carrington.
More like this
The Express report that an out-of-favour Javier Hernandez could be on his way to the Turin-based club as part of the deal – a factor which could prove key in Juventus’ decision to sell Vidal.