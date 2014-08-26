TRUTH RATING 5/10 Having suffered the Red Devils’ worst start to a season in 20 years, who can blame Van Gaal for breaking the bank in what could become a £200m transfer frenzy over two years?

Vidal’s aspiration to become a Premier League player has, until now, been restricted by both his physical condition and Juventus’ stubborn approach to transfer business.

However, with United prepared to offer the sky-high asking price, all that truly separates Vidal from Old Trafford is a successful medical at United’s training facility, Carrington.

The Express report that an out-of-favour Javier Hernandez could be on his way to the Turin-based club as part of the deal – a factor which could prove key in Juventus’ decision to sell Vidal.