What channel is Tottenham v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham face West Brom in a crucial clash as part of a weekend of Premier League fixtures.

Spurs are wobbling right now following three consecutive defeats and have slid to ninth in the table.

Jose Mourinho has been under intense pressure in recent weeks and that will not relent until he can show signs of progress in north London.

West Brom are just a single point off the bottom, having won just two games since their return to the Premier League in 2020/21.

The Baggies know it’s now or never to keep their slim hopes of survival alive, but can they pile further misery on Spurs?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v West Brom on TV?

Tottenham v West Brom will take place on Sunday 7th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v West Brom will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v West Brom team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bale, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son.

West Brom predicted XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs, Snodgrass, Livermore, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, Pereira, Diagne.

Our prediction: Tottenham v West Brom

It has to be a win for Spurs, it just has to be. No excuses, no hiding, Tottenham can’t expect to finish anywhere close to their ambitions should they draw or even lose this one, regardless of their form.

West Brom have leaked goals all season and the underperforming Gareth Bale should see this as a massive opportunity to silence the critics and click into gear.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 West Brom

