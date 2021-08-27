What channel is Tottenham v Watford Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham welcome Watford to north London – just 17 miles east of Vicarage Road – for a Premier League encounter this Sunday.

Spurs have received an almighty boost as Harry Kane has committed to the club beyond the summer at least and he is expected to start here for the first time this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be delighted with his team’s form in the top flight with a pair of 1-0 wins over Manchester City and his former side Wolves, representing two hurdles cleared in the early stages of the season.

Watford have started with a mixed bag of results having defeated Aston Villa 3-2 on the opening day before falling to a meek 2-0 defeat against Brighton.

Xisco will hope his men can step up against top opposition, and he’ll want his players to relish the opportunity to test their mettle against some of the best around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Watford on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Watford on TV?

Tottenham v Watford will take place on Sunday 29th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Watford will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Watford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Tottenham v Watford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Tottenham v Watford team news

Tottenham predicted XI: TBC

Watford predicted XI: TBC

Tottenham v Watford odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Watford

Spurs will see an opportunity to build up a head of steam in the early stages of the season and Kane’s return is a bigger boost than any signing they could make before the window shuts.

Steven Bergwijn has shown flashes of class, Dele Alli has started the season with some style, Son Heung-Min is off the mark, and signs are looking positive for Spurs for the first time since ending their long manager hunt.

Nuno has made Tottenham hard to beat already and he will expect another solid display with a little extra spice up top in the form of Kane.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Watford (6/1 at bet365)

