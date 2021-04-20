What channel is Tottenham v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s been an odd few days for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, but their Premier League fixtures resume this week against Southampton.

It’s hard to know where to start with Spurs. They announced their intentions to become one of the breakaway Super League teams and sacked Jose Mourinho in a wild 24 hours for the north London side.

The club has announced that 29-year old Ryan Mason – who retired prematurely in 2017 due to a fractured skull – will lead the team for the rest of the season as interim manager, starting with this week’s clash against Southampton.

Mason has been part of the Spurs coaching staff and will already know the setup and players at the club, hopefully making it a smooth transition of power.

Southampton will be determined to make a point when they face Spurs this week, but recent Premier League form suggests they will need to step up their game to land a blow against Tottenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Southampton on TV?

Tottenham v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 21st April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Southampton will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place during the week including Aston Villa v Man City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Tottenham v Southampton team news

Tottenham: Mason’s first starting XI is hotly-anticipated and will no doubt boast a couple of fresh tweaks to Mourinho’s usual line-ups.

Spurs are tipped to make a few changes ahead of this match anyway, owing to their involvement in the Carabao Cup final this weekend. All eyes will be on Harry Kane, who limped out of their last encounter with Everton. He could be on the bench here, but may not be risked to start.

Southampton: Key trio Danny Ings, James Ward-Prowse and Theo Walcott are all fit and raring to play in this one, with the latter’s Arsenal links bringing a little extra spice to the game.

Takumi Minamino is also back in contention after returning to fitness, though Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone remain long-term absentees.

Tottenham v Southampton odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Southampton

Had Spurs not been involved in a cup final this weekend, this could have been a massive opportunity to cast off the shackles of Mourinho’s defensive tactics and go full-throttle for the win.

However, with Kane potentially rested alongside several other stars, it may not be time to fully release the handbrake.

Expect Spurs players to find a way past a lacklustre Southampton side, but they won’t dominate without their first XI on the field. With Ings and a hungry Walcott playing, expect the Saints to find the net, but not to leave lasting damage.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton (8/1 at bet365)

