What channel is Tottenham v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope to begin putting the Jose Mourinho era and the disappointment of last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat behind them when they face relegated Sheffield United on Sunday.

Interim Spurs boss Ryan Mason had a manic first week in charge of the side as they beat Southampton in the Premier League only to lose to Manchester City at Wembley.

Spurs came into the weekend seventh in the table with just five Premier League fixtures remaining and their Champions League hopes fading fast.

But Mason will hope to maintain pressure on the likes of Chelsea, West Ham, Liverpool and Everton by claiming what should be a routine win here.

Sheffield United actually beat Brighton 1-0 last time out but are already destined to spend next term in the Championship. They lost 3-1 to Spurs at Bramall Lane earlier this season and all the indications suggest the London side will do the double over the Blades.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Sheffield United on TV?

Tottenham v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 2nd May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Sheffield United will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Sheffield United team news

Tottenham: Matt Doherty is rated 50/50 to be available here but Ben Davies remans sidelined.

Harry Kane was fit enough to play the full 90 minutes of Spurs’ Carabao Cup final loss last weekend, but may be rested here. Gareth Bale and Dele Alli could both start.

Sheffield United: Sander Berge may make his eagerly-anticipated return to the first team on Sunday after being sidelined since mid-December.

Oli McBurnie, Jack O’Connell, Billy Sharp and Chris Basham are all out, while there is a slim chance Jack Robinson could feature.

Tottenham v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Sheffield United

Spurs’ domestic season is all-but over, yet interim boss Mason will hope to prove his worth to the club by seeing them to a strong run-in, even if they miss out on the European places.

With Sheffield United already relegated, it would be tempting to completely write them off here. But as the display against Brighton last time out showed, the Blades still have some fighting spirit left in them.

That should be enough to combat Spurs’ dominance in the early stages but eventually the hosts should break through. Even if Mason trusts in his second-string of attacking players, Tottenham will get the job done.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Sheffield United (11/2 at bet365)

