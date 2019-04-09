Spurs’ only Champions League semi-final came during their first ever European Cup campaign in 1962 when they were felled by Benfica.

Both sides have enjoyed strong surges through the rounds so far.

Tottenham breezed to a 4-0 aggregate win over Dortmund while City swept aside another Bundesliga team, Schalke, with an emphatic 10-2 scoreline over two legs.

Spurs opened the doors to their new stadium last week and will be keen to announce their return to N17 with a famous victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Man City game?

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 9th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Man City

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Spurs were ruthless against Dortmund in the last round. They also dispatched Inter with confidence and clawed back a gutsy, vital point at the Nou Camp in the group stages.

They’ve failed to transfer their swashbuckling Champions League mentality into domestic form, but on Tuesday night, expect the Spurs players to be fired up and ready to roll.

City won’t let a shiny stadium throw them in their quest for an unprecedented quadruple, but they won’t have an easy ride in the capital.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Man City

