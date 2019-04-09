Said Mane scored either side of Virgil van Dijk as the Reds dominated the Bundesliga giants on their own turf.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his men to get off to a fast start in the tie when Porto arrive on Merseyside.

The Portuguese champions overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to beat Roma 4-3 on aggregate thanks to a dramatic extra time penalty from Alex Telles in the Round of 16.

Fans around the world will be desperate to watch the teams go head-to-head, but how can you tune in to watch the action unfold?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Porto game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Porto game?

Liverpool v Porto will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 9th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Porto

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Liverpool have been far from impenetrable in recent weeks but importantly, they continue to get the job done.

Burnley, Fulham, Tottenham and Southampton have caused problems for the Reds in their last four Premier League games but Klopp’s men dug deep and beat them all.

Dogged spirit and sheer grit can take you a long way in knockout football, and while Porto shouldn’t be underestimated, Liverpool should build a commanding lead in the first leg.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Porto

