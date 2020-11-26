A victory over Ludogorets would go a long way towards qualification for the knockout rounds and would relieve the pressure on his stars, allowing them to take a much-needed breather, once the deal is sealed, that could prove invaluable when the winter months strike.

Gareth Bale is returning to top speed and fans will be keen to see his goals and assists contributions improve in line with his fitness.

He has scored just once since returning to Spurs but is yet to play more than 80 minutes in a game, and this could be the perfect chance for him to recapture his best form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Ludogorets on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Ludogorets on TV?

Tottenham v Ludogorets will take place on Thursday 26th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Ludogorets will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this Thursday including Molde v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Ludogorets on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Ludogorets online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Ludogorets team news

Tottenham: Toby Alderweireld will miss two to four weeks through injury, less time than initially feared, meaning Davinson Sanchez could come in to replace him for this one with Joe Rodon ineligible.

Matt Doherty is back in contention following a COVID-19 isolation period, while Harry Winks, Japhet Tanganga and Erik Lamela face late fitness tests to deem whether they're ready for action after time out.

Ludogorets: Higinio and Wanderson are both sidelined through injury but otherwise it's a clean bill of health for the Bulgarians.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Ludogorets

Spurs need their fringe players to step up and contend with first-teamers if they are to sustain their early form.

Striker Carlos Vinicius is yet to score in four appearances for the club, though during the only game he featured for more than 45 minutes, the Brazilian picked up two assists.

He will be determined to score here, so too will Bale, and if Mourinho can get them both fit, firing and competing with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, they're in for a wild season.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Ludogorets

