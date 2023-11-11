Former BK Häcken boss Robert Vilahamn has had an instant impact on Tottenham's fortunes following last season's disappointing ninth-place finish, and they will be looking to take their unbeaten streak to five when Liverpool visit Brisbane Road.

It should be an intriguing clash as the Reds are only behind Tottenham on goal difference, and their strong start to the campaign has been built on a solid defensive structure that has leaked just three goals.

Liverpool, who are also looking to improve on a poor season last term, have bounced back from last month's Merseyside derby defeat to Everton by drawing at West Ham United and beating Leicester City in their most recent outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 12th November 2023.

Tottenham v Liverpool kick-off time

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Liverpool on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Liverpool online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Tottenham v Liverpool on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

