What channel is Tottenham v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham and Liverpool met towards the end of 2020 in a battle being described as the game that would swing the title race.

The two sides meet this evening in a midweek batch of Premier League fixtures with their ambitions in tatters, hoping to salvage their season by any means necessary.

Liverpool have remarkably failed to win in any of their last five Premier League matches since a 7-0 away win over Crystal Palace.

They lost to Burnley at Anfield last Thursday, their first league defeat at home in almost four years, and Jurgen Klopp will demand a huge reaction against Spurs this time out.

Tottenham sit in sixth, one place below Liverpool, and while they are undefeated in four, too many draws are threatening to derail their top four bid.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Liverpool on TV?

Tottenham v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 28th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Liverpool team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Tottenham v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Liverpool

The context is very different for this meeting to their previous encounter with both sides in dire need of points to get their season back on track.

Tottenham boast two of the most clinical forwards in world football in the shape of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min but aside from the blossoming Tanguy Ndombele, few others are chipping in with crucial goals. (We’re looking you, Gareth…)

Liverpool have been creating plenty of chances without finishing them off, though a couple of sharp finishes from Mohamed Salah at the weekend will have eased some pressure, despite the end result.

Mourinho will dig deep to frustrate Liverpool, but expect the quality of both frontlines to find a way through, even if it’s not pretty.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool (13/2 at bet365)

