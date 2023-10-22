Tottenham are still unbeaten having won six and drawn two of their eight Premier League outings. They've scored 18 times in that period, and they beat Luton last time out despite being down to 10 men for the second half.

Fulham, who beat Sheffield United 3-1 before the international break, also lost their star striker in the summer, with Aleksandar Mitrović quitting the Premier League for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Marco Silva's men have had a mixed season so far, with Fulham currently 12th after winning three, drawing two and losing three of their eight games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Fulham?

Tottenham v Fulham will take place on Monday 23rd October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Fulham kick-off time

Tottenham v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Tottenham v Fulham in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Fulham live on FuboTV at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v Fulham odds

