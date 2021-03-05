What channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will hope to make it four Premier League fixtures without defeat when they travel to Tottenham for a London derby on Sunday evening.

Palace have drawn their last two games 0-0 and beat Brighton at the start of this mini unbeaten streak to revive spirits at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson’s men have eased concerns of being dragged into a Premier League relegation scrap this spring and are now looking up the table.

Spurs, meanwhile, remain hopeful of securing a European spot for next season and come into this tie having played Fulham on Thursday.

Boss Jose Mourinho oversaw a 1-1 draw at Palace back in December and will expect his side to pick up all three points on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on TV?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 7th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Chelsea v Everton, which kicks off at 6pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso is Tottenham’s only injury concern, but Jose Mourinho faces a number of key decisions.

He surprisingly opted to start with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli against Fulham but the decision paid off with the latter two stars firmly in contention for further action.

Crystal Palace: Hodgson’s men have performed wonders without Wilfried Zaha in recent weeks but the striker could be back in the XI on Sunday if he recovers in time from a hamstring issue.

However, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are all out. Both Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell aren’t expected back for another week.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Spurs have blown hot and cold this season and come up against a rejuvenated Palace side that have held firm at the back despite injuries to key men.

Indeed, Sunday could well see two defensive-minded teams set out at Tottenham Stadium, with then hosts then obliged to take the ball forward with greater impetus.

Spurs’ forward line of Kane, Son and Bale should breach the Palace defence, but Mourinho may shake his squad up for their 13th game in 41 days. Palace may therefore snatch a point.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Crystal Palace (17/2 at bet365)

