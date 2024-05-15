A victory at Brisbane Road would see Chelsea move ahead of City on goal difference with one game left to play, although Tottenham could prove a dangerous opponent intent on bouncing back from last Sunday's disappointing 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Women's Cup final.

Spurs - guaranteed to finish sixth in the WSL - had been enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions to that point, and have not tasted defeat on home soil since February's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Chelsea secured all three points in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the WSL season, when Mia Fishel and Lauren James found the back of the net before Martha Thomas hit a late consolation for Tottenham at Stamford Bridge last October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 15th May 2024.

Tottenham v Chelsea kick-off time

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Four from 7pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.s

Is Tottenham v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Tottenham v Chelsea odds

