That's because Ange Postecoglou's side are in meltdown following a run of four successive defeats, including last Sunday's 4-2 loss at Liverpool, that has effectively ended their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Burnley also conceded four goals in their latest outing, as last Saturday's heavy home defeat to Newcastle pushed them to the brink of the drop.

Leaky defences at both ends of the pitch means another goal fest could be on the cards, and there were seven in this season's reverse fixture when Son Heung-min hit a hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Tottenham at Turf Moor last September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Burnley?

Tottenham v Burnley will take place on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Burnley kick-off time

Tottenham v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Tottenham v Burnley in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Burnley live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (1/3) Draw (5/1) Burnley (13/2)*

