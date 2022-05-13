FA Cup final Saturday means the majority of the weekend's top flight fixtures will be played the following day, starting with the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Burnley will be looking to do the double over Tottenham this season when the two sides meet for the first game on Sunday's busy Premier League TV schedule .

The Clarets beat Spurs 1-0 at Turf Moor back in February thanks to Ben Mee's goal and another victory could be vital in their survival push as they're only above the bottom three on goal difference.

Burnley's issue is that they've not won away at Tottenham since 1983 – with all five of their victories since coming in the North West.

Ending that run would pile the pressure on 18th-place Leeds United and mean Antonio Conte's side are at risk of finishing the season with a whimper.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Burnley?

Tottenham v Burnley will take place on Sunday 15th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Burnley will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Newcastle v Arsenal on Monday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Burnley online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Burnley team news

Tottenham predicted XI:

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon; Weghorst, Cornet

Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Tottenham v Burnley odds

bet365 odds: Tottenham (1/3) Draw (17/4) Burnley (8/1)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Burnley

As vital as the points would be for Burnley, it's hard to see them ending their long win for a win away at Tottenham.

They dug in and held out at Turf Moor back in February, with Mee's header decisive, but injury issues are among the range of factors why a second victory looks a step too far.

The main being that Spurs' front three are really clicking, and their quality may well be the difference on Sunday.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Burnley (13/2 at bet365)

