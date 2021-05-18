What channel is Tottenham v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham welcome Aston Villa to the capital needing maximum points if they want to secure European football next season.

All eyes will be on Harry Kane, who reportedly wants to leave the club this summer, as fans return to the stadium for the first time in over a year.

Villa go into the game off the back of a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace but still have the chance to secure a top-half finish this season with two Premier League fixtures left to play.

Jack Grealish could be recalled to the starting line-up after recovering from injury but England fans will be hoping he’s not rushed back ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Tottenham recorded a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in March as Kane and Carlos Vinicius found the net.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place midweek including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels from 5pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Aston Villa team news

Tottenham: Serge Aurier has returned to training with the group but Mason will have to make a late decision on his fitness.

Mason also admitted he was unsure if Gareth Bale can start again just a few days after Sunday’s match.

Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings missed Sunday’s defeat at Crystal Palace after sustaining a knee injury last week and Smith is set to make a late call on his fitness.

Villa captain Jack Grealish could start his first match in more than three months after building up his fitness.

Tottenham v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Aston Villa

Will this be the last time Kane pulls on a Tottenham shirt in front of his home crowd? If so, you can guarantee he’ll be looking to put on a show for his adoring supporters.

The England captain sits joint-top of the Golden Boot standings on 22 goals as one of this season’s Premier League top scorers, alongside Liverpool’s Mo Salah, and he’ll be looking to exploit a Villa defence who may not have Mings present.

Villa always create chances but Spurs’ attacking threat will ensure goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has a busy evening between the sticks.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa (12/1 at bet365)

