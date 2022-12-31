It was an all too familiar tale for Spurs on Boxing Day as they made things difficult for themselves before coming from two down to draw with Brentford in west London.

Both Tottenham and Aston Villa will be hunting their first Premier League win since the World Cup when they meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on New Year's Day.

They've now conceded the first goal in their last nine matches in all competitions – a record that Antonio Conte will be desperate to leave in 2022.

Watch Tottenham v Aston Villa on Sky Sports

Unai Emery's side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool later on Boxing Day but can take plenty of positives after playing their part in a thrilling, end-to-end contest at Villa Park.

The hosts created chance after chance against the Reds but will need to be more clinical if they want to start 2023 with a victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Tottenham v Aston Villa?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 1st January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Aston Villa kick-off time

Tottenham v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (4/6) Draw (3/1) Aston Villa (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Tottenham v Aston Villa prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Tottenham v Aston Villa predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.