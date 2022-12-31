The pair were involved in two of the most exciting matches as the top flight returned on Boxing Day but came away with just a point between them – with Spurs drawing with Brentford and Villa beaten by Liverpool.

The festive feast of Premier League football continues on New Year's Day as Tottenham host Aston Villa in north London.

Unai Emery's side can take plenty of positives from their defeat at Villa Park as the Spaniard's positive start to life at the helm continued. Things could have been very different if they'd taken their chances and there were signs that they'd made the most of the six-week World Cup break.

The same cannot be said for Tottenham, who fell straight back into old ways by going behind against the Bees and then mounting a second half comeback.

That's been an all too familiar story for Spurs this season and one they'll hope to put behind them as they aim to kick the New Year off with a win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Aston Villa?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 1st January 2023.

Tottenham v Aston Villa team news

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Bissouma, Højbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Aston Villa predicted line-up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Tottenham v Aston Villa prediction

Based upon what we saw on Boxing Day, there should be no shortage of chances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is just what those tuning in will need to help ease any sore heads from the night before.

Both managers will hope to have their World Cup stars back, which should be a particular boost for the home side given their defensive struggles either side of the break.

Villa have been hugely impressive under Emery and arrive with plenty of momentum despite their defeat to Liverpool. The front three of Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey, and Ollie Watkins caused real problems for the Reds and should have some joy against a Spurs backline that has looked fragile of late.

Unless a new year can bring an upturn in fortunes for the hosts, we can expect a slow start and a strong finish, which may only be enough to earn them a share of the spoils.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Aston Villa (16/1 at bet365)

Tottenham v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Tottenham (13/20) Draw (3/1) Aston Villa (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

